W.O.W.: Victoria Normand & Luke Gomez
Wedding of the Week:
Victoria Normand & Luke Gomez
February 23, 2019
Photographer: Ashleigh Jayne Photography
Ceremony, reception and caterer: Nottoway Plantation
Coordinator: Angela Marie Events
Cake: The Ambrosia Bakery
Florist: Bella Blooms
Invitations: Shine Wedding Invitations
Rentals: Element
Bridal gown: Tony Ward, Kleinfeld Bridal
Bridesmaid dresses: Bella Bridesmaids
Rings: Anton’s Fine Jewelry
Hair: House of Eggie
Makeup: Jenna Kelly
Band: Rewind Band
Honeymoon: St. Lucia
Submit your own wedding to be featured in the pages of inRegister! Click here for details.