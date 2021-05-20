W.O.W.: Victoria Normand & Luke Gomez

Wedding of the Week:

Victoria Normand & Luke Gomez

February 23, 2019

Photographer: Ashleigh Jayne Photography

Ceremony, reception and caterer: Nottoway Plantation

Coordinator: Angela Marie Events

Cake: The Ambrosia Bakery

Florist: Bella Blooms

Invitations: Shine Wedding Invitations

Rentals: Element

Bridal gown: Tony Ward, Kleinfeld Bridal

Bridesmaid dresses: Bella Bridesmaids

Rings: Anton’s Fine Jewelry

Hair: House of Eggie

Makeup: Jenna Kelly

Band: Rewind Band

Honeymoon: St. Lucia

