W.O.W.: Taylor Deranger & Trey Burns

Wedding of the Week:

June 26, 2020

“For us, the most important aspect of the wedding was being able to celebrate the sacrament of marriage at St. Jude Catholic Church with those closest to us,” explains Taylor. “We could not have the large reception we originally planned, so instead we celebrated with an intimate dinner at the Country Club of Louisiana following the wedding ceremony. Despite unforeseen challenges we faced along the way, our wedding day fulfilled all of our dreams.”

Photographer: Ethan Castille/Brian Pavlich

Ceremony: St. Jude Catholic Church

Reception: Country Club of Louisiana

Coordinator: Leslie Campbell Weddings & Events

Florist: Lance Hayes Flowers

Invitations: Paper N Things