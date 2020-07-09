W.O.W.: Sydney Powell & Evan Sinon

In place of inRegister’s usual Community section—filled with fundraisers and galas that normally take place this time of year—we turned the June 2020 issue’s spotlight on couples who chose to begin their married life during this time despite the chaos in the world around them. In addition to the images from the wedding here, in the coming weeks we will feature additional local couples who opted to downsize their celebrations and start their lives together with intimate ceremonies, backyard first dances and even car parades.

Wedding of the Week:

May 2, 2020

“Although the day was far from our original plan, it was more beautiful than I could’ve ever imagined,” explains Sydney of the ceremony at the groom’s aunt and uncle’s home in Covington. “We livestreamed the whole thing for all of our guests, and that was truly the best. Everyone was able to share in the best day of our lives, which is exactly what the day is all about!”