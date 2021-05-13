W.O.W.: Susanna Murrell & Lucien Charland

Wedding of the Week:

Susanna Murrell & Lucien Charland

June 15, 2019

Photographer: Jeannie Frey Rhodes Photography

Ceremony and reception: Bride’s family home

Coordinator: Leslie Campbell Weddings

Caterer: Margo E. Bouanchaud

Cake: The Ambrosia Bakery

Florist: Lance Hayes Flowers

Invitations: Scriptura

Bridal gown: Liancarlo, I Do Bridal Couture

Bridesmaid dresses: Bella Bridesmaids

Her ring: Custom with diamonds from mother’s ring

His ring: Robert Roth

Hair and makeup: SOHO Boutique Salon

Band: In10City Band

Sound: Premier Production and Sound Services

Rentals: Perrier Party Rentals

Couple transportation: Capital City Classic Cars

Guest transportation: Riverside Limousines/American Luxury Limousines

Honeymoon: Belize and Montana

Submit your own wedding to be featured in the pages of inRegister! Click here for details.