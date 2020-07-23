W.O.W.: Sophie Gendron & Ethan Costa

In place of inRegister’s usual Community section—filled with fundraisers and galas that normally take place this time of year—we turned the June 2020 issue’s spotlight on couples who chose to begin their married life during this time despite the chaos in the world around them. In addition to the images from the wedding here, in the coming weeks we will feature additional local couples who opted to downsize their celebrations and start their lives together with intimate ceremonies, backyard first dances and even car parades.

Wedding of the Week:

April 4, 2020

“We got married in my parents’ front yard and celebrated with a drive-in wedding,” says Sophie. “We had our bridal party and families pull their cars into the yard so they could watch the ceremony and be part of our wedding day. Our friends and church family surprised us by driving by after the ceremony with signs congratulating us.”