W.O.W.: Sarah Major & Nicholas Billiot

In place of inRegister’s usual Community section—filled with fundraisers and galas that normally take place this time of year—we turned the June 2020 issue’s spotlight on couples who chose to begin their married life during this time despite the chaos in the world around them. In addition to the images from the wedding here, in the coming weeks we will feature additional local couples who opted to downsize their celebrations and start their lives together with intimate ceremonies, backyard first dances and even car parades.

Wedding of the Week:

April 25, 2020

“We got married at St. Joseph Co-Cathedral in Thibodaux, but because of COVID-19, there were only 10 people allowed in the church,” explains Sarah. “We were able to livestream it on Facebook. We had over 1,000 views! The ceremony was so beautiful and even though it was not as planned, it was definitely the wedding of my dreams. So special and once in a lifetime!”