W.O.W.: Sabrina Portwood + Seth O’Shee

Wedding of the Week:

December 1, 2017

Photographer: Ashford Halley Studios

Ceremony: Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church

Reception: Boudreaux’s

Caterer: Boudreaux’s

Cake: Swiss Confectionary

Florist: Billy Heroman’s

Invitations: American Printing

Bridal gown: Custom Eve of Australia, The Bridal Boutique by Maeme

Bridesmaid dresses: Jasmine B2, Bustle

Rings: Hannon’s

Hair: Kirk Sheets, The Beauty Bar

Entertainment: After 8 Band

Honeymoon: Lake Tahoe and northern California