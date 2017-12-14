W.O.W.: Rosemary Phillips & Scott Kleinpeter
Wedding of the Week:
December 30, 2016
Photographer: Erin and Geoffrey
Ceremony location: St. Joseph Cathedral
Reception venue: Phillips Residence
Coordinator: Southern Fete
Caterer: Unique Cuisine
Cake: The Ambrosia Bakery
Florist: Peregrin’s Florist
Invitations: Inkling Design Studio
Bridal gown: I Do Bridal Couture
Bridesmaid dresses: Each purchased their own black formal
Rings: Anton’s Fine Jewelry
Hair and Makeup: Beauty by Victoria
Videographer: Genuine Collective Films
Band/Entertainment: Musical Fantasy
Honeymoon: Kamalame Cay Bahamas
There are no comments. Click to add your thoughts!