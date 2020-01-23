W.O.W.: Reed Womack & Michael Bowman
August 3, 2018
“Michael and I met while I was in college in Ashland, Virginia, at Randolph Macon College,” says Reed. “We met when Michael, who is from Richmond, Virginia, was visiting friends at RMC. He had recently been drafted by the Milwaukee Brewers. We started dating while he was playing minor league baseball and dated for a total of nine years before we got engaged. He proposed to me at Highland Road Park, where we would always take our dog, Lady.”
Following the proposal, Reed already had in mind exactly what she wanted for her and Michael’s big day.
“Our Catholic faith is important to us, and we knew St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church would symbolize everything we wanted in our marriage,” she explains. “We are extremely grateful that God blessed us with so many incredible family members and friends who came from near and far to celebrate our special day.”
Photographer: Brocato Photography
Ceremony: St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church
Reception and caterer: City Club of Baton Rouge
Coordinator: KBCook Weddings
Cake: Room for Dessert & Amazing Cakes
Florist: Lance Hayes Flowers
Invitations: Reaves Engraving
Gown: Madison James, Ashley Renee’ Bridal
Bridesmaid dresses: Dessy, Bella Bridesmaids
Hair: Verde Beauty Studio
Makeup: Brittany Devall
Videographer: Arbor Films
Band: Beaucoup Boogie
Honeymoon: Greece & Italy
