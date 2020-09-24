W.O.W.: Raimee Miller & Brennan Marque

Wedding of the Week:

April 25, 2o20

“Never in a million years would we have guessed that our planned 300-plus-people Baton Rouge spring wedding would not happen but instead turn into an oh-so-special 10-person ‘micro wedding,’” explains Raimee of the day planned by Belle Amour Weddings. “We rented an Airbnb across the river where we got ready together, did our first look and returned back to after our marriage ceremony at St. George Catholic Church to celebrate with our parents and siblings. The whole day was something out of a fairy tale, and we will be forever grateful for the blessings we received and the wedding we ended up having.”