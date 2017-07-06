W.O.W.: Rachelle Melancon & Ryan Rome

Wedding of the Week:

May 28, 2016

Photographer: Sarah Mattix



Ceremony and reception: Destrehan Plantation

Coordinator: Katherine Pelas/Paula Mire

Caterer: Capdeboscq Catering Service

Cake: Haydel’s Bakery

Florist: Helen Cormier Roussel

Invitations: Name It

Bridal gown: Judd Waddell, Bridals by Lori Atlanta

Bridesmaids’ dresses: Alfred Angelo, Pearl’s Place

Rings: Ramsey’s Diamond Jewelers

Hair: Karen Dexter, Verde Beauty Salon



Makeup: Megan Marks, Beauty Marks

Videographer: Brock Gomez Productions

Entertainment: Junior and Sumtin’ Sneaky

Honeymoon: Bucoti & Tara Resort, Aruba

Click on the photos in the gallery below for a closer look at this wedding: