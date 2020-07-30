W.O.W.: Rachel McNeil & Nicholas Chaney

In place of inRegister’s usual Community section—filled with fundraisers and galas that normally take place this time of year—we turned the June 2020 issue’s spotlight on couples who chose to begin their married life during this time despite the chaos in the world around them. In addition to the images from the wedding here, in the coming weeks we will feature additional local couples who opted to downsize their celebrations and start their lives together with intimate ceremonies, backyard first dances and even car parades.

Wedding of the Week:

June 6

“We found that planning a wedding during this time was as crazy as it sounds,” says Rachel. “I remember a particular night when Nick was cheering me up with one of his corny jokes that I realized that I would want to be married on June 6 no matter the circumstances. We decided to get married on our date regardless of if it was just with our smiling parents or if it was with 100 people doing the Wobble. We could not have asked for a more perfect day that was made even more special by a double rainbow sitting over Lod Cook as we made our way to the reception.”