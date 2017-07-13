W.O.W.: Phalen Walker & Charles Alfaro III

Wedding of the Week:

May 14, 2016, 2016

Photographer: Bray Danielle



Ceremony: Old State Capitol

Reception: The Hilton

Coordinator: Kate Cook

Caterer: The Hilton

Cake: Ambrosia

Florist: Kristine Nastasi

Invitations: The Keeping Room

Bridal gown: Monique Lhuillier, purchased at Joan Pillow Bridal in Houston

Bridesmaids’ dresses: BHLDN, purchased in Houston

Rings: Thomas Markle

Hair: Verde Beauty Salon



Makeup: Verde Beauty Salon

Entertainment: DJ Chris Inman

Honeymoon: The Bahamas

Click on the photos in the gallery below for a closer look at this wedding: