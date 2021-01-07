W.O.W.: Paula Bell & Kevin Thompson
Wedding of the Week:
May 26, 2020
“We had a totally unconventional wedding in every way,” says Paula. “We went to the Jefferson Parish Courthouse mid-day on a Tuesday during a pandemic with a couple of friends and a few of our children. The ‘reception’ was a celebratory walk over to a deserted seafood restaurant across the street, followed by returning to the groom’s home to play ball and swim in the backyard with the kids.”
