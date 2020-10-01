W.O.W.: Natalie Lewis & Nicholas Eischen

Wedding of the Week:

June 12, 2020

“Despite the uncertainty of the pandemic, Nick and I knew we didn’t want to postpone our marriage,” Natalie says of the ceremony at St. Aloysius Catholic Church that was followed by a small reception at her aunt and uncle’s home. “Originally, we planned on a big wedding, but it ended up being our closest family and friends. The unplanned intimacy of our wedding was the most beautiful aspect of our day. We were able to enjoy every minute of our special day and really spend time with all of our guests.”