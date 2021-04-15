W.O.W.: Monica Ramos & Kyle Duhe
Wedding of the Week:
Monica Ramos & Kyle Duhe
February 1, 2020
Photographer: Brooke Boyd Photo + Film
Ceremony: St. Mary’s Catholic Church
Reception: Old Ursuline Convent Museum
Coordinator: KBCook Weddings
Caterer: Joel Catering
Cake: The Ambrosia Bakery
Rentals: Perrier Rentals/Luminous Events
Furniture: Distressed Rentals
Florist: Bella Blooms
Invitations: Mother of the bride
Paper décor: Printing tech
Bridal gown: Enzoani, Linen Jolie Bridal
Bridesmaid dresses: Kleinfeld Bridal
Rings: Robert Roth Jewelers
Hair: Amber Buxton
Makeup: Makeup by Meggan
Videographer: Brandon Temple
Special effects: Az-IzZ Band
Honeymoon: Cabo San Lucas
