W.O.W.: McKenzie Nelson & James Rush Jr.

Wedding of the Week:

McKenzie Nelson & James Rush Jr.

June 28, 2019

Photographer: Brocato Photography Collective

Ceremony: Sacred Heart Catholic Church

Reception: Renaissance Hotel

Celebrants: Bishop Shelton I. Fabre/Father David E. Allen

Coordinator: Weddings Taylor Made

Caterer: Renaissance Hotel

Cake: Baum’s Fine Pastries/Cocoa Bean Bakery

Invitations: American Printing, De and Me Collective

Bridal gown: Olia Zavozina, Bridal Boutique

Bridal crown: Grandmother’s, Mrs. Hector Vila Sr.

Hair: Lindsey Terrel/Courtney Dugas

Makeup: Olga and Elise Longoria

Photo booth: Envog Events

Videographer: Lipari Films

Music: Violinist Shaun Ward/The Phunky Monkeys Band

Transportation: Capital City Classic Cars/Riverside Limousines

Honeymoon: St. Baths and Anguilla

