W.O.W.: McKenzie Nelson & James Rush Jr.
Wedding of the Week:
McKenzie Nelson & James Rush Jr.
June 28, 2019
Photographer: Brocato Photography Collective
Ceremony: Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Reception: Renaissance Hotel
Celebrants: Bishop Shelton I. Fabre/Father David E. Allen
Coordinator: Weddings Taylor Made
Caterer: Renaissance Hotel
Cake: Baum’s Fine Pastries/Cocoa Bean Bakery
Invitations: American Printing, De and Me Collective
Bridal gown: Olia Zavozina, Bridal Boutique
Bridal crown: Grandmother’s, Mrs. Hector Vila Sr.
Hair: Lindsey Terrel/Courtney Dugas
Makeup: Olga and Elise Longoria
Photo booth: Envog Events
Videographer: Lipari Films
Music: Violinist Shaun Ward/The Phunky Monkeys Band
Transportation: Capital City Classic Cars/Riverside Limousines
Honeymoon: St. Baths and Anguilla
Submit your own wedding to be featured in the pages of inRegister! Click here for details.