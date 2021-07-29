W.O.W.: Lindsey Knighton & Benjamin Granados
Wedding of the Week:
Lindsey Knighton & Benjamin Granados
February 29, 2020
Photographer: Emily Songer Photo
Ceremony: Jackson Presbyterian Church, Jackson
Reception: Milbank Historic House
Caterer: All Star Catering
Cake: The Cake Lady, Oretha Wright
Florist: Mia Sophia Florist
Rentals: Olinde Event Rentals
Invitations: Paper N Things
Bridal gown: Maggie Sottero, Bridal Boutique
Bridesmaid dresses: Hayley Paige, Bridal Boutique
Rings: Patrick’s Fine Jewelry
Hair: Molly Glascock
Makeup: Beauty Marks
Band: United We Jam
Honeymoon: Barbados
