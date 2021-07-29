W.O.W.: Lindsey Knighton & Benjamin Granados

Wedding of the Week:

Lindsey Knighton & Benjamin Granados

February 29, 2020

Photographer: Emily Songer Photo

Ceremony: Jackson Presbyterian Church, Jackson

Reception: Milbank Historic House

Caterer: All Star Catering

Cake: The Cake Lady, Oretha Wright

Florist: Mia Sophia Florist

Rentals: Olinde Event Rentals

Invitations: Paper N Things

Bridal gown: Maggie Sottero, Bridal Boutique

Bridesmaid dresses: Hayley Paige, Bridal Boutique

Rings: Patrick’s Fine Jewelry

Hair: Molly Glascock

Makeup: Beauty Marks

Band: United We Jam

Honeymoon: Barbados

Submit your own wedding to be featured in the pages of inRegister! Click here for details.