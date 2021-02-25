W.O.W.: Kristen Roth & Ross Drouant

Wedding of the Week:

Kristen Roth & Ross Drouant

June 22, 2019

Photographer: Pepper Nix Photography

Ceremony and reception: Stein Eriksen Lodge, Deer Valley, Utah

Coordinator: Soirée Productions

Caterer and cake: Stein Eriksen Lodge

Florist: Artisan Bloom

Rentals: Eclectic Hive

Invitations: Paper N Things

Bridal gown: Romona Kaveza, Joan Pillow, Houston

Bridesmaid dresses: Amsale, Bella Bridesmaids

Rings: Robert Roth Jewelers

Hair: Beth Washington/Sydney Staehle

Makeup: Marissa Mizell/Abby Manuel

Videographer: Ruan Hinman Films

Band: Groove Merchants

Honeymoon: Italy and Slovenia

