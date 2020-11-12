W.O.W.: Katie Clark & Patrick Haynes

Wedding of the Week:

June 5

“It wasn’t a question for us if we were going to delay our wedding due to COVID,” says Katie of her year-and-a-half engagement with Patrick. “We changed our reception venue to my mom’s backyard where our family and wedding party celebrated with us. I’ve always wanted to have a backyard wedding, so it was extremely special to be able to do it at my childhood home. We were emotional leading up to the day knowing that so many of our loved ones couldn’t be with us, but the intimate wedding was so incredibly special. We were able to soak up every single moment of the day. It was pure magic.”

Photography: Brocato Photography

Coordinator: Weddings by Allie

Ceremony: St. Joseph Cathedral

Reception: Bride’s family home

Caterer: Heirloom Cuisine

Cake: Les Amis Bake Shoppe

Florist: The Floral Cottage Florist

Rentals: Truly Haute Candles/ Olinde Event Rentals

Entertainment: Souled Out

Videographer: Carriage Films