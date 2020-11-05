W.O.W.: Kathleen Peek & Philip Evans
Wedding of the Week:
June 26, 2020
“While COVID-19 definitely slimmed down #philsbigfatpeekwedding, it also helped put our nuptials into perspective and allowed us to focus on the most important aspect of the wedding: beginning our marriage,” says Kathleen. “Our COVID wedding was an unexpected—and at times, very stressful—blessing, especially since Emily Post never wrote a chapter on etiquette during a pandemic. We often joked that COVID was the best marriage prep we could have received since it allowed us to grow in patience and surrender control, two skills necessary for marriage.”
Photographer: Collin Richie
Ceremony: Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church
Reception: City Club of Baton Rouge
Coordinator: KBCook Weddings
Cake: The Ambrosia Bakery
Florist: Attention to Details
Hair: Verde Beauty
Makeup: Olga Longoria
Rentals: Capital City Classic Cars
Videographer: Shannon Talamo Films
There are no comments. Click to add your thoughts!