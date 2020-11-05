W.O.W.: Kathleen Peek & Philip Evans

Wedding of the Week:

June 26, 2020

“While COVID-19 definitely slimmed down #philsbigfatpeekwedding, it also helped put our nuptials into perspective and allowed us to focus on the most important aspect of the wedding: beginning our marriage,” says Kathleen. “Our COVID wedding was an unexpected—and at times, very stressful—blessing, especially since Emily Post never wrote a chapter on etiquette during a pandemic. We often joked that COVID was the best marriage prep we could have received since it allowed us to grow in patience and surrender control, two skills necessary for marriage.”

Photographer: Collin Richie

Ceremony: Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church

Reception: City Club of Baton Rouge

Coordinator: KBCook Weddings

Cake: The Ambrosia Bakery

Florist: Attention to Details

Hair: Verde Beauty

Makeup: Olga Longoria

Rentals: Capital City Classic Cars

Videographer: Shannon Talamo Films