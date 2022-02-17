W.O.W.: Kate Whittington & Laiton McCaughey
Wedding of the Week:
Kate Whittington & Laiton McCaughey
October 17, 2020
Ceremony: Istrouma Baptist Church
Reception: Baton Rouge Country Club
Coordinator: Blakely Santos, Belle Amour
Cake: Ambrosia Bakery/Karl Roberts, Baton Rouge Country Club
Florist: Lance Hayes
Invitations: The Keeping Room
Bridal gown: Anne Barge, I Do Bridal Couture
Bridesmaid dresses: Jenny Yoo, Bella Bridesmaids
Rings: Anton’s Fine Jewelry
Hair: Tabitha Ferrer/Shae Juge
Makeup: Olga Longoria
Videographer: Montoto Productions
Band: Phat Hat
Honeymoon: Key West, Florida
Other vendors: Olinde Event Rentals, Emmerson Designs
