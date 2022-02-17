W.O.W.: Kate Whittington & Laiton McCaughey

Wedding of the Week:

Kate Whittington & Laiton McCaughey

October 17, 2020

Ceremony: Istrouma Baptist Church

Reception: Baton Rouge Country Club

Coordinator: Blakely Santos, Belle Amour

Cake: Ambrosia Bakery/Karl Roberts, Baton Rouge Country Club

Florist: Lance Hayes

Invitations: The Keeping Room

Bridal gown: Anne Barge, I Do Bridal Couture

Bridesmaid dresses: Jenny Yoo, Bella Bridesmaids

Rings: Anton’s Fine Jewelry

Hair: Tabitha Ferrer/Shae Juge

Makeup: Olga Longoria

Videographer: Montoto Productions

Band: Phat Hat

Honeymoon: Key West, Florida

Other vendors: Olinde Event Rentals, Emmerson Designs

