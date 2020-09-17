W.O.W.: Jessica Moran & Brian Hightower
Wedding of the Week:
March 20
“The decision to go forward with the wedding or to delay it came down to two main questions. First, if we delayed it, when would we be able to get married the way we designed it? And second, what should take priority: the party or the marriage?” explains Jessica. “Not knowing what the future would hold, coupled with our desire to begin our married life together, drove us to make what we feel now was absolutely the right decision. We were able to celebrate our marriage with our family.”
Photography: Emily Green Photo
Coordinator: KBCook Weddings
Venue: Home of David and Emily Beach
Cake: The Ambrosia Bakery
Florist: The Plantation Florist
Dress: Gabrielle’s The Classic Bride Salon
Hair: Lindsay Terrell
Makeup: Abby Manuel Makeup
Entertainment: Chris Hochkeppel/ Anton Zholondz
