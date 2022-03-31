W.O.W.: Jamie Roddy & Trent Pellerin
Wedding of the Week:
Jamie Roddy & Trent Pellerin
June 27, 2020
Ceremony: Biloxi, Mississippi beach/St. Joseph Cathedral, Baton Rouge
Reception: City Club of Baton Rouge
Coordinator: Dorothy Fleming
Caterer: City Club of Baton Rouge
Cake: Gambino’s Bakery
Florist: Don-Lyn Florist of Zachary
Invitations: American Printing
Bridal gown: Family heirloom from mother-of-the-bride (tailoring by Kieu Do of John’s Fashions of Zachary)/Ashley Rene of Indiana
Bridesmaid dresses: David’s Bridal
Rings: Jared
Hair: Takshekia Wright, Glam2Geaux Squad
Makeup: Erica Dunn, Glam2Geaux Squad
Videographer: Larry DeWitt, Music Source Media
Music: Original Magnolia Quartet/David Summers/Irma Plummer/Mavis Henderson-Lewis
Honeymoon: Miami Beach, Florida and St. Lucia
Other vendors: Box K Rentals, Capital City Classic Cars of Baton Rouge