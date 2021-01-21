W.O.W.: Helen Strasner & Robert Karam

Wedding of the Week:

Helen Strasner & Robert Karam

November 15, 2019

Photographer: Green Gattuso Photography

Ceremony: St. Jude the Apostle Catholic Church

Reception: The Country Club of Louisiana

Coordinator: KBCook Weddings

Cakes: Fairy Dust Cakes

Florist: Designs by Milissa

Rentals: Olinde Events Rentals

Invitations: Scriptura

Bridal gown: Anne Barge, I Do Bridal Couture

Bridesmaid dresses: Jenny Yoo

Hair: Studio 121

Makeup: Olga Longoria

Videographer: Carriage Films

Band: Compozitionz

Transportation: Capital City Classic Cars

Honeymoon: Italy

Submit your own wedding to be featured in the pages of inRegister! Click here for details.