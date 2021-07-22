W.O.W.: Hannah Leger & Michael McCarthy
Hannah Leger & Michael McCarthy
January 4, 2020
Photographer: Malise Gardiner Photography
Ceremony: Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church
Reception: Lod Cook Alumni Center
Coordinator: Leslie Campbell Weddings
Caterer: Unique Cuisine
Celebrants: Monsignor Jace Eskind and Monsignor Harry Greig
Cake: The Ambrosia Bakery
Florist: Peregrin’s Florist
Rentals: Olinde Event Rentals/BBJ Linens
Invitations: Smudge Ink, Boston/Katie & Co., Houston
Bridal gown: Liancarlo, I Do Bridal Couture
Bridesmaid dresses: Kennedy Blue
Rings: David Salles, New Orleans
Hair: SOHO Boutique Salon
Videographer: Brooke Hebert, 1989 Pictures
Music: Pan String Quartet
Entertainment: Big B Productions
Transportation: Bonomolo Limousines/Capital City Classic Cars
Honeymoon: Bahamas
