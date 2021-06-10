W.O.W.: Grace Murphy & Josh Withers
Wedding of the Week:
Grace Murphy & Josh Withers
May 25, 2019
Photographer: Jeannie Frey Rhodes Photography
Ceremony: St. Mary’s Catholic Church, New Orleans
Reception: Old Ursuline Convent
Coordinator: Leslie Campbell Weddings
Caterer: Margo E. Bouanchaud
Cakes: La Louisiane Bakery
Florist: Lance Hayes Flowers
Rentals: Perrier Party Rentals/Distressed Rentals
Invitations: Paper N Things
Bridal gown: Romona Keveza, Wedding Belles, New Orleans
Rings: Lindsey Leigh Jewelry, Houston
Hair: House of Eggie/Salon Dolce Vita
Makeup: Katie Malone Studio/Abby Manuel/Jenny Roche
Videographer: Film Thread Production
Band: Dry Water Band
Honeymoon: St. Lucia
Submit your own wedding to be featured in the pages of inRegister! Click here for details.