W.O.W.: Emily Hodges & Zachary Stephenson

In place of inRegister’s usual Community section—filled with fundraisers and galas that normally take place this time of year—we turned the June 2020 issue’s spotlight on couples who chose to begin their married life during this time despite the chaos in the world around them. In addition to the images from the wedding here, in the coming weeks we will feature additional local couples who opted to downsize their celebrations and start their lives together with intimate ceremonies, backyard first dances and even car parades.

Wedding of the Week:

April 3, 2020

“My husband and I were beyond disappointed at first that we would not be able to have the big, fun wedding with all of our family and friends,” says Emily of the ceremony that was held in her grandmother’s front yard, followed by a reception at her parents’ house. “We were only able to have our immediate families present, but our extended family Zoomed in, and my sister put together a video of clips of all of our wedding party telling their favorite stories from our friendships, which made it so special. Ultimately, we felt loved and cherished on our big day, which is exactly what we hoped for.”