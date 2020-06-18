W.O.W.: Elise Doran & Hunter Ewing

In place of inRegister’s usual Community section—filled with fundraisers and galas that normally take place this time of year—we turned the June 2020 issue’s spotlight on couples who chose to begin their married life during the coronavirus pandemic, despite the chaos in the world around them. In addition to the images from the wedding here, in the coming weeks we will feature additional local couples who opted to downsize their celebrations and start their lives together with intimate ceremonies, backyard first dances and even car parades.

Wedding of the Week:

April 18, 2020

“When plans had to change due to the coronavirus pandemic, we knew we definitely did not want to postpone starting our married lives together,” Elise says. “We said our vows on a neighbor’s front porch and celebrated with a front yard first dance and a Champagne toast. I did a FaceTime dress reveal with each of my bridesmaids, and we had wedding guests film video messages and send them to my sister, who complied them into a 48-minute-long video for us to watch to finish out our wedding night.”