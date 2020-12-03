W.O.W.: Claire Feduccia & Guy Hymel

Wedding of the Week:

March 14, 2020

“Our COVID-19 wedding experience was slightly different from others,” says Claire of her big day, which happened at the onset of the pandemic. “We were notified the day before that there would be a restriction on the amount of people who could be in attendance. Surrounded by our closest friends and family, we were able to exchange vows in an intimate backyard setting. This experience has taught us the truth behind the statement, ‘All you need is love.’ At the end of the day, it all comes down to what matters most: the promise you make to the love of your life.”

Photographer: Jen Menard Photography

Reception: Shaw Center for the Arts

Coordinator: Amy Brewer, Weddings Taylor Made

Catering: Heirloom Cuisine

Florist: Root Floral Design

Dress: I Do Bridal Couture

Rentals: Doug Olinde Event Rentals/ Box K Events

Entertainment: Souled Out