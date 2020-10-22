W.O.W.: Chelsey Cormier & Nick Clements
Wedding of the Week:
June 20, 2020
“We all had hope that COVID-19 wouldn’t be a factor by June, but as the date got closer, that proved not to be the case,” explains Chelsey. “Our favorite part of the whole day was sitting in the back of the trolley on the way to the reception, happily married and anxiety-free. By the time we arrived at White Oak Estate and Gardens, we were excited and ready to celebrate with our family and friends.”
Photographer: Ashleigh Jayne Photography
Ceremony: Trinity Lutheran Church
Reception: White Oak Plantation
Coordinator: Weddings Taylor Made
Cake: The Ambrosia Bakery
Florist: The Floral Cottage
Invitations: American Printing
Rentals: Truly Haute Candles/Jolie Rentals/Capitol City Classic Cars
Hair and makeup: Verde Beauty
Entertainment: Rhonda Weyhrich/Complete DJ
There are no comments. Click to add your thoughts!