Wedding of the Week:

May 9, 2020

“After 16 months of planning a big destination wedding in Las Vegas, it was ravaged by COVID-19, so my husband and I decided to have an intimate ceremony with just our parents at my in-laws’ home on the Toledo Bend Reservoir,” says Caroline. “It was not what we had originally planned but it was perfect. At the end of the day, we are married and love prevailed.”