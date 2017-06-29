W.O.W.: Camille Kean & Amos Gibson

Wedding of the Week:

November 26, 2016

Photographer: Brocato Photography



Ceremony: Saint James Episcopal Church



Reception: City Club of Baton Rouge

Coordinator: Debby Musso

Caterer: City Club of Baton Rouge

Cake: Ambrosia Bakery

Florist: Lance Hayes

Invitations: The Queen Bee

Bridal gown: Badgely Mischka

Bridesmaids’ dresses: Jenny Yoo, from Bella Bridesmaids

Rings: Anton’s Fine Jewelry

Hair: Lindsay Honore Terrell



Makeup: Olga Longoria

Entertainment: Rewind

Honeymoon: Grenada

Click on the photos in the gallery below for a closer look at this wedding: