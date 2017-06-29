W.O.W.: Camille Kean & Amos Gibson
Wedding of the Week:
November 26, 2016
Photographer: Brocato Photography
Ceremony: Saint James Episcopal Church
Reception: City Club of Baton Rouge
Coordinator: Debby Musso
Caterer: City Club of Baton Rouge
Cake: Ambrosia Bakery
Florist: Lance Hayes
Invitations: The Queen Bee
Bridal gown: Badgely Mischka
Bridesmaids’ dresses: Jenny Yoo, from Bella Bridesmaids
Rings: Anton’s Fine Jewelry
Hair: Lindsay Honore Terrell
Makeup: Olga Longoria
Entertainment: Rewind
Honeymoon: Grenada
