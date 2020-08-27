W.O.W.: Brennan Segrest & Mitchell Rodeheaver

Wedding of the Week:

May 16, 2020

“After a year and a half engagement, we couldn’t wait for our May 16 wedding day to come to fruition,” says Brennan. “Expecting over 250 people at First Presbyterian Church, followed by a reception at the City Club of Baton Rouge, we realized in early April that this would no longer be possible. Instead, we ended up having a very intimate ceremony with just immediate family, followed by a surprise drive-by parade organized by our closest friends. We proceeded to have our first dance in front of the church during the parade while everyone waved to us and celebrated our marriage.”