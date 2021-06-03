Trending now: Grab instant inspiration from the details of local couples’ big days
The Other First Look
Your leading ladies won’t let you down when you surprise them in your gown.
Follow the Leader
Using a long ribbon of tulle to keep the littlest members of the wedding party from going astray is kinda genius, not to mention adorable.
Let Them Eat Cupcakes
In a pandemic, pickup foods are preferred, so why not go with a combination of a traditional wedding cake on top and tiers of dainty cupcakes below?
Message on a Bottle
We’d like to raise a glass to the now-popular notion of having your bottle of bubbles handpainted as a lifelong keepsake. Cheers!