These local dessert-table treats may just (over)take the cake

Like the bride and groom, a dessert bar and an open bar go hand in hand at a wedding. But for anyone with a sweet tooth, a dessert bar may be far more tempting. The magnificent and towering creation that is a wedding cake will always be front and center at a nuptial table, yes, but let’s not forget the equally delicious desserts surrounding it.

If you’re looking for a little je ne sais quoi element to add to your sweets station (whether for a small wedding, shower or any small gathering before the big day), look no further, because we’ve rounded up a few surprising yet enticing local desserts that will win over even the toughest of traditionalists.

This chic display has something for everyone. From simple sugar cookies to Mickey-shaped rice crispy treats–a nod to the bride and groom’s love of Disney–Sweet Stirrings helps create desserts that speak to the couple’s personality.

Fans of flan and créme brûlée can take notes from Gourmet Girls’ fruity take on a Mediterranean sweet-cream classic—and quickly, since it’s only a matter of time before these Italian desserts disappear from the table.

We’re convinced that breakfast for dessert is something we should all incorporate into our weekly life, and not just when planning a wedding. These pecan pancakes by The Gilded Artichoke add a bit of refinement to a stacked plate.

CounterspaceBR’s gourmet oatmeal cream pies are great for the younger crowd at the reception as well as the adults, as they speak to the 8-year-old fluffernutter lover in all of us.

Although they’ve been popular for quite a while now, we’re saying oui to macarons this year. These little French desserts from Tredici Bakery make for a beautiful display—and serve as an easy way to incorporate your wedding color palette to boot.

In the end, who says you have to choose just one dessert to satisfy your wedding guests? If variety is the spice of life—and the sweetness, too—then Chef Schonberg’s deluxe chocolate platter will be plenty to try.

