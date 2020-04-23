The art of politely postponing your big day

With everything up in the air these days, it can be hard to keep track of the status of every event in your datebook. From cancelled vacations or rescheduled graduations to virtual baby showers and postponed weddings, there is a lot going on. And as people everywhere start adjusting from a stay-at-home routine to whatever the “new” normal may be, the calendar will quickly become filled with new events and ones that get to be celebrated twice.

Andi Berthelot, owner of The Keeping Room, and Michelle Beauboeuf, owner of The Queen Bee, understand the stressors of a packed datebook and why having to reschedule your special day is a hard decision. So, to try and ease some of the angst around having to postpone, we chatted with both women, getting their suggestions and advice, especially for all of the Baton Rouge brides to be.

The process of officially changing your date can be rather hectic; however, the invitation process shouldn’t be. Both Berthelot and Beauboeuf explain that they are working with couples each step of the way, regardless of where they are in the planning process. The women agree that once the venue and vendors are rebooked, the next step is to let guests know of the changes in a prompt manner.

“Paper invitations help set the tone of your event,” explains Beauboeuf. “Right now the tone is, ‘Let’s stay safe and when the time is right we can celebrate with our loved ones remaining healthy and happy.’ We try to keep the change of date or postponement announcement positive and centered around what they are meant to celebrate, which is love.”

Since invitations serve as the first glimpse into the vibe of a wedding, it’s important that the couple agree on what works best for them and their big day. Luckily, there are many options for notifying guests of a date change, from invitation inserts and digital postponements to the more popular “Change the Date” card. According to Berthelot, one of the great things about a Change the Date card is that the couple can make a new invitation that will match the original or start from scratch to design it however they envision.

“A Change The Date card ensures that guests know the new information for the wedding date, and will be able to hold onto the invitation in case they have questions or can’t remember the new details,” explains Berthelot.

Aside from designing and helping to make couples’ postponement announcements special, both women explain that they are working hard to ease brides’ minds during these unprecedented times. According to Beauboeuf, remaining positive and remembering the reason you’re getting married are important while planning a new date, because that new date will come–just with a little extra planning.