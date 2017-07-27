Summer wedding trends

The peak of June wedding season may have passed, but summer isn’t over yet, and plenty of couples will pop the question between now and the next passage of winter, when blooms will burst again and the heat of the sun will cause a thousand reasons to shirk an outdoor ceremony. Still, no southern wedding is ever complete without a sense of style, and according to Angela DiVincenti Babin, owner of Angela Marie Events, a few trendy tips may be all you need for a day to remember.

For example, monochrome or black-and-white weddings may have been a classic choice in decades past, but this time, says Babin, summer is all about bright colors, especially in floral displays.

Tradition is still good and well, but recently the rustic chic look has become the new normal in modern weddings, like ceremonies held in wooden chapels.

“Brides are opting for more intimate weddings with their closest friends and family,” says Babin.

For outdoorsy brides unafraid of a little sun, refreshing drinks for guests are a must. More casual weddings can even incorporate some stylish sun protection into the wardrobe, like shorter day dresses for bridesmaids and wide-brimmed hats for photoshoots.

Even re-purposed furniture has been making a comeback in lawns and backyards, decked in flowers or offering goodies to guests.

“Does mom or grandma have an old piece of furniture that would be a perfect touch to your plantation wedding?” says Babin. “Then jazz it up with one of your wedding colors, and have guest pick up their programs from them on their way to the ceremony.”

