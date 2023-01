Lace? For weddings? Groundbreaking. We know, we know. But this isn’t your grandmother’s lace. With their new collections, which are hitting local bridal boutiques now, bridal designers are putting on full display the many exciting and often unexpected ways that lace can play a part in a bridal look. From puffed sleeves to crystal-bordered cutouts, these gowns and veils are all about putting lace in a new light.