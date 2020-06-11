Socially distanced celebrations: Local couples marry amid Covid-19 restrictions

The word “unprecedented” could certainly be used to describe the situation many couples planning to tie the knot this spring found themselves in when the coronavirus pandemic struck. Large gatherings of friends and family were suddenly no longer a possibility. But when bride Emma Louise Gordon married Kevin Murrell at her parents’ house on May 1, she was simply following in her great-grandmother’s footsteps. Her namesake, Agnes Louise, was married in a backyard ceremony in 1920 amid the breakout of the Spanish Flu.

“It’s so crazy how it all played out in history,” says Emma. “In a way, the quarantined ceremony made us feel a lot more grateful for the support system that we have. We were able to slow down and reprioritize.”

In place of inRegister’s usual Community section—filled with fundraisers and galas that normally take place this time of year—we turned the May issue’s spotlight on couples like Emma and Kevin who chose to begin their married life during this time despite the chaos in the world around them. In addition to the images from the Murrells’ wedding here, in the coming weeks, we will feature additional local couples who opted to downsize their celebrations and start their lives together with intimate ceremonies, backyard first dances and even car parades. Unprecedented, perhaps, but unforgettable, without a doubt.

Did you get married during the COVID-19 crisis? Share your wedding details with us by emailing [email protected]. Submissions received by Wednesday, June 17, will be considered for inclusion in the June issue of inRegister.

Click on the images in the gallery below for a closer look at the Murrells’ wedding: