Signature Wedding: Monte Dugas & Myles Morris

October 21, 2017

“Our wedding day was crazy in the best way,” says Monte. “We had the reception at my in-laws because they have a beautiful home and I thought it would make the day even more special. Luckily, the rain held out just in time for the band to announce us onto the dance floor but, as soon as the music began, a sideways, torrential downpour started. The rain just got worse but it made everyone get on the dance floor to get out of the rain. Despite losing power twice, we threw a hell of a party! Rockin Dopsie, Jr. even offered to throw us another party for our one year anniversary because he had such a great time!”

Photographer: Caitlin B Photography

Ceremony: St. Aloysius Catholic Church

Reception: Groom’s family home

Coordinator: Julia Marrin

Caterer: Don Bergeron

Cake: The Ambrosia Bakery

Florist: Brenda Goff, Red Onion

Invitations: Gem Printing

Bridal gown: Pronovias, Town & Country Bridal

Bridesmaid dresses: Show Me Your Mumu

Rings: Gary Blanchard Jewelers

Hair: House of Eggie

Makeup: Kirby Guidry, Rigsby Fredrick Salon

Entertainment: Rockin Dopsie, Jr.

Honeymoon: Florence and Capri, Italy