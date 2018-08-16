Signature Wedding: Monte Dugas & Myles Morris
October 21, 2017
“Our wedding day was crazy in the best way,” says Monte. “We had the reception at my in-laws because they have a beautiful home and I thought it would make the day even more special. Luckily, the rain held out just in time for the band to announce us onto the dance floor but, as soon as the music began, a sideways, torrential downpour started. The rain just got worse but it made everyone get on the dance floor to get out of the rain. Despite losing power twice, we threw a hell of a party! Rockin Dopsie, Jr. even offered to throw us another party for our one year anniversary because he had such a great time!”
Photographer: Caitlin B Photography
Ceremony: St. Aloysius Catholic Church
Reception: Groom’s family home
Coordinator: Julia Marrin
Caterer: Don Bergeron
Cake: The Ambrosia Bakery
Florist: Brenda Goff, Red Onion
Invitations: Gem Printing
Bridal gown: Pronovias, Town & Country Bridal
Bridesmaid dresses: Show Me Your Mumu
Rings: Gary Blanchard Jewelers
Hair: House of Eggie
Makeup: Kirby Guidry, Rigsby Fredrick Salon
Entertainment: Rockin Dopsie, Jr.
Honeymoon: Florence and Capri, Italy
