Signature Wedding: Meghana Chalasani & James Walter Steves

April 1, 2017

Infusing Indian culture with a little south Louisiana flair, Meghana and J.W. tied the knot in her family’s backyard, just as her parents had done many years earlier. With a custom altar, or mandap, hundreds of dangling marigolds and even a motorcycle entrance for J.W., the ceremony and all its accompanying events were as stunning as they were sentimental.

“We had an absolute ball,” says Meghana. “What I remember most is how serene and happy I felt as I married J.W. under the trees and our families became one.”

To learn more about Meghana and J.W.’s nuptials, check out this story from the June issue of inRegister.

Photographer: Greg Finck (except where otherwise noted)

Ceremony and reception: Bride’s parent’s home

Coordinator: Sarah Turner

Caterer: Bay Leaf Indian Cuisine

Cake: Nannette Mayhall

Florist: Peregrin’s Florist

Invitations: Raga Wedding Cards

Bridal attire: Multiple outfits purchased in India

Bridesmaid dresses: Saris from India

Groom’s tuxedo: George Bass

Rings: Lee Michaels/Robert Roth Jewelers

Hair: Lynn Johnson, Beehive Salon

Makeup: Sasha Ahart

Videographer: Dyle Films

Entertainment: DJ Shivas/Michael Foster Project

Honeymoon: Lake Como, Italy