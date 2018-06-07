Signature Wedding: Meghana Chalasani & James Walter Steves
April 1, 2017
Infusing Indian culture with a little south Louisiana flair, Meghana and J.W. tied the knot in her family’s backyard, just as her parents had done many years earlier. With a custom altar, or mandap, hundreds of dangling marigolds and even a motorcycle entrance for J.W., the ceremony and all its accompanying events were as stunning as they were sentimental.
“We had an absolute ball,” says Meghana. “What I remember most is how serene and happy I felt as I married J.W. under the trees and our families became one.”
To learn more about Meghana and J.W.’s nuptials, check out this story from the June issue of inRegister.
Photographer: Greg Finck (except where otherwise noted)
Ceremony and reception: Bride’s parent’s home
Coordinator: Sarah Turner
Caterer: Bay Leaf Indian Cuisine
Cake: Nannette Mayhall
Florist: Peregrin’s Florist
Invitations: Raga Wedding Cards
Bridal attire: Multiple outfits purchased in India
Bridesmaid dresses: Saris from India
Groom’s tuxedo: George Bass
Rings: Lee Michaels/Robert Roth Jewelers
Hair: Lynn Johnson, Beehive Salon
Makeup: Sasha Ahart
Videographer: Dyle Films
Entertainment: DJ Shivas/Michael Foster Project
Honeymoon: Lake Como, Italy
