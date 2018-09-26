Signature Wedding: Mandy Moran & Chris Woodward

November 11, 2017

“When Chris and I started to plan our wedding, we knew we wanted an outdoor ceremony and we knew we wanted the day to be filled with personal touches,” says Mandy. “We chose the Burden Center as our venue right away. The Windrush Gardens provided the perfect place for our ceremony and cocktail hour in a romantic little clearing tucked away in the woods.”

And, for the couple, it was all about the details when it came to the following celebration.

“The catering, by our favorite neighborhood restaurants City Pork and Curbside, was set up in the Orangerie and the band was set up under the pavilion,” she says. “Chris wanted a blue grass band and really lucked out when he found the Rayo Brothers. There was a great fire pit in the back set up with Chris’ favorite cigars. My mom and I collected antique brass candle sticks for the tables. Some belonged to my Meme, some we got in Jonesboro, Arkansas while there for an engagement party, but most were found at local antique and thrift shops. My high school cheerleading coach/Young Life leader/good friend, Ann Middleton, performed the ceremony which was really special. Friends kept coming up to us all night saying, ‘This wedding is so y’all!’ To me, that was the biggest compliment.”

Photographer: Quaint + Whim Photography

Ceremony: Windrush Gardens at LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens

Reception: Stelle Burden Memorial Orangerie

Coordinator: KBCook Weddings

Caterer: City Pork/Curbside Burgers

Cake: Les Amis Bake Shoppe

Florist: Kristine Nastasi Designs

Invitations: Quaint + Whim

Bridal gown: Heidi Elnora, I Do Bridal Couture

Bridesmaid dresses: Jenny Yoo, Bella Bridesmaids

Rings: Brilliant Earth/Cut Fine Jewelers

Hair and makeup: Verde Beauty Studio

Videographer: D. Jones Wedding Films

Band: The Rayo Brothers/Magnolia Strings

Honeymoon: Paris/the Seychelles