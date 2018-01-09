Signature Wedding: Lindsay Peck & Donny Bertrand

February 25, 2017

Ashleigh Jayne Photography

Ceremony, reception & caterer: Nottoway Plantation

Coordinator: Angela Marie Events

Cake: Baker’s Man, Atlanta

King Cakes: The Ambrosia Bakery

Macarons: Les Amis Bake Shoppe

Cookies: The Cookie Prescription

Florist: The Plantation Florist

Rentals: Event Rental

Invitations: The Queen Bee

Calligraphy: Anna Claire Calligraphy and Design

Bridal gown: Watters, Arzelle’s Bridal, Nashville

Bridesmaids’ dresses: Vera Wang, David’s Bridal

Rings: Anton’s Fine Jewelry

Hair: Lindsay Honore Terrell

Makeup: Megan Higginbotham

Live painting: Christopher Turner

Entertainment: Phat Hat Band, Young PinStripe Brass Band, Magnolia String Quartet

Honeymoon: Secrets Resort Punta Cana