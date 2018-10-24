Signature Wedding: Lauren Pourciau & Bud Durr
November 18, 2017
“Bud and I are so thankful to have had so many friends and family share our special day,” says Lauren. “It was truly the happiest, most joyful day and it was more perfect than I could ever have imagined.”
Photographer: Jeannie Frey Rhodes Photography
Ceremony: Grace Episcopal Church, St. Francisville
Reception: Edgewood, Bride’s family home, St. Francisville
Coordinator and florist: Beverly Walker
Caterer: The Gilded Artichoke
Cake: Nannette Mayhall
Invitations: Paper n Things
Bridal gown: Lillian West, The Bridal Boutique by MaeMe
Bridesmaid dresses: Jenny Yoo, Bella Bridesmaids
Rings: Patrick’s Fine Jewelers, St. Francisville
Hair and makeup: Kirby Guidry, Rigsby Frederick Salon
Entertainment: After 8
Honeymoon: San Pedro, Belize
There are no comments. Click to add your thoughts!