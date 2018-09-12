Signature Wedding: Jane Lloyd Brown & David Dossett

April 22, 2017

“David joined the Marines about a year after we started dating, resulting in us having a long distance relationship for the majority of the time,” says Jane Lloyd. “It was not easy, but we really grew together and learned to appreciate each other so deeply.”

Learning of his impending deployment, the couple was engaged in October of 2016, with a short engagement period to follow. Jane Lloyd says the decision was based on the desire to spend more time together as a married couple before David’s departure. And, despite the shorter planning period, the wedding did not disappoint.

“Our closing hymn was ‘Let There Be Peace On Earth,’ which obviously has a special meaning to us and our families,” she says. “I moved to California the morning after our wedding, so our reception was kind of a send-off for us both, with the Marine anthem closing out the party. He returned from his deployment about a month after our one-year wedding anniversary, and thanks to my mom and Fedex, we were still able to enjoy our cake topper!”

Photographer: Jeannie Frey Rhodes Photography

Ceremony: First United Methodist Church

Reception and caterer: Baton Rouge Country Club

Coordinator: Leslie Campbell

Cake: Sweet Impressions Bakery

Florist: Lance Hayes Flowers

Invitations: The Keeping Room

Bridal gown: Rosa Clará, Elle James Bridal

Bridesmaid dresses: Hayley Paige, Bella Bridesmaids

Hair and makeup: Soho Boutique Salon

Videographer: JCW Productions

Band: Big Bling and the Funk Machine

Honeymoon: Hotel de Coronado, Coronado, California