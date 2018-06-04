Signature Wedding: Ariel Roland & Zach Butterworth

November 11, 2017

“It was such a beautiful gift to be on the receiving end of so much love and support on our wedding day,” says Ariel. “There were so many vendors and people that helped make that day so special and I cannot thank everyone enough for pouring out love on us and truly going above and beyond.”

Photographer: Sam Gregory Photography

Ceremony: Grace Episcopal Church, St. Francisville

Reception: Havenwood, Bride’s family’s property, St. Francisville

Coordinator: Alli Sims Weddings and Events

Caterer: Heirloom Cuisine

Cake: Nannette Mayhall

Florist: John Grady Burns

Invitations: The Keeping Room

Bridal gown: Town & Country Bridal

Bridesmaid dresses: Bella Bridesmaids

Rings: Family heirlooms/Friend and Company Fine Jewelers

Hair and makeup: Soho Boutique Salon

Videographer: Crooked Tree Productions

Band: Atlanta Party Band

Honeymoon: Costa Rica