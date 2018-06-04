Signature Wedding: Ariel Roland & Zach Butterworth
November 11, 2017
“It was such a beautiful gift to be on the receiving end of so much love and support on our wedding day,” says Ariel. “There were so many vendors and people that helped make that day so special and I cannot thank everyone enough for pouring out love on us and truly going above and beyond.”
Photographer: Sam Gregory Photography
Ceremony: Grace Episcopal Church, St. Francisville
Reception: Havenwood, Bride’s family’s property, St. Francisville
Coordinator: Alli Sims Weddings and Events
Caterer: Heirloom Cuisine
Cake: Nannette Mayhall
Florist: John Grady Burns
Invitations: The Keeping Room
Bridal gown: Town & Country Bridal
Bridesmaid dresses: Bella Bridesmaids
Rings: Family heirlooms/Friend and Company Fine Jewelers
Hair and makeup: Soho Boutique Salon
Videographer: Crooked Tree Productions
Band: Atlanta Party Band
Honeymoon: Costa Rica
There are no comments. Click to add your thoughts!