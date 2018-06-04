Signature Wedding: Annie Peek & Jack France

June 3, 2017

“Jack and I met during my sophomore year at Auburn University at a church retreat,” says Annie. “Jack is from Columbus, Ohio and came to Auburn with the ROTC program to be an officer in the Air Force. After dating for two years, he proposed at his all-boys Catholic high school chapel, where we celebrated a private Mass together.”

Originally planning to tie the knot on August 5, 2017, only a few months before the wedding Annie was forced to change her wedding day plans when Jack’s military orders demanded he be ready on June 4.

“We ended up getting married the day before on June 3, 2017,” explains Annie. “I was the sixth generation to get married at St. John the Evangelist Church in Plaquemine, dating all the way back to the 1800s. Because our Catholic faith is the center of our relationship, we made sure that was evident in our big day. We celebrated our reception at the Old State Capitol with all of our family and friends. The next day we celebrated my birthday on the way to Columbus Air Force Base for Jack’s pilot training. I couldn’t have asked for anything more.”

Photographer: Collin Richie Photography

Ceremony: St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church

Reception: Old State Capitol

Coordinator: KBCook Weddings

Caterer: Heirloom Cuisine

Cake: Fairy Dust Cakes

Florist: Attention to Detail

Invitations: Reaves Engraving, North Carolina

Bridal gown: Venus

Bridesmaid dresses: Theia

Rings: Stern Jewelers, Columbus, Ohio

Hair: Verde Beauty Studio

Makeup: Olga Longoria

Videographer: Shannon Talamo Films

Band: Al Paris and the Heartbreakers