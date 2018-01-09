Signature Wedding: Amy Guilbeau & Brandon Chagnard

February 3, 2017

Catherine Guidry Photography

Ceremony: Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church

Reception: The Shaw Center River Terrace

Coordinator: Kate Cook, KBCook Weddings

Caterer: Louisiana Bayou Bistro

Cake: Fairy Dust Cakes

Florist: Root Floral Design

Rentals: Event Rental

Invitations: Minted

Bridal gown: Anne Barge, I Do Bridal Couture

Bridesmaids’ dresses: Jenny Yoo, Bella Bridesmaids

Rings: Beje Designs

Hair: Elise Brannon, Glow Salon

Makeup: Brooke Rafidi

Videographer: BéBé Video Productions

Entertainment: DJ David Inman

Honeymoon: New Zealand