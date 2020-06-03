Runway bride: Top bridal gown trends

Couture details were once only for those lucky brides with insider access to designer showrooms in Manhattan or Milan, but dress lines now offer a myriad of custom options and embellishments to personalize your big-day attire. Here are a few of our favorite bridal gown trends for this year.

PUMP UP THE VOLUME

Bigger is better with puff sleeves that make a statement

Off-shoulder embossed jacquard cape

Anne Barge “Griffin”

I Do Bridal Couture

Stretch crepe with bishop sleeves and lace cuffs

Maggie Sottero “Aberdeen”

Blush Bridal Salon

Tulle over Chantilly lace with detachable pouf sleeves

Mori Lee “Abigail”

Bridal Boutique

SLEEK CHIC

Make like Meghan with a minimalistic, clean-lined silhouette

Crepe long sleeve with sheer back

Justin Alexander #88133

Bustle

Silk shantung with one shoulder strap

Tulle New York “Genevieve”

I Do Bridal Couture

Pearlescent satin with detachable train

Allure Bridals #9753

Blush Bridal Salon

FLORAL FANTASY

Pretty petals give an ethereal look to fresh designs

A-line with embroidered lace and tulle

Demetrios #1032

Bridal Boutique

Tulle jewel neck with appliquéd faille florals

Amsale “Imogen”

I Do Bridal Couture

3D petals on tulle

Lillian West #66117

Gabrielle’s