Runway bride: Top bridal gown trends
Couture details were once only for those lucky brides with insider access to designer showrooms in Manhattan or Milan, but dress lines now offer a myriad of custom options and embellishments to personalize your big-day attire. Here are a few of our favorite bridal gown trends for this year.
PUMP UP THE VOLUME
Bigger is better with puff sleeves that make a statement
Off-shoulder embossed jacquard cape
Anne Barge “Griffin”
I Do Bridal Couture
Stretch crepe with bishop sleeves and lace cuffs
Maggie Sottero “Aberdeen”
Blush Bridal Salon
Tulle over Chantilly lace with detachable pouf sleeves
Mori Lee “Abigail”
Bridal Boutique
SLEEK CHIC
Make like Meghan with a minimalistic, clean-lined silhouette
Crepe long sleeve with sheer back
Justin Alexander #88133
Bustle
Silk shantung with one shoulder strap
Tulle New York “Genevieve”
I Do Bridal Couture
Pearlescent satin with detachable train
Allure Bridals #9753
Blush Bridal Salon
FLORAL FANTASY
Pretty petals give an ethereal look to fresh designs
A-line with embroidered lace and tulle
Demetrios #1032
Bridal Boutique
Tulle jewel neck with appliquéd faille florals
Amsale “Imogen”
I Do Bridal Couture
3D petals on tulle
Lillian West #66117
Gabrielle’s
